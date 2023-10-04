This Game-Changing $30 Dish Rack Takes Up Practically No Space and Is Perfect for Tiny Kitchens

There are steps you can take to cut down on kitchen clutter. We suggest investing in a corner organizer or two, for example, or perhaps storing your spices in a magnetic caddy on the fridge. As far as appliances go, you might also forego single-use machines and instead stick to ones that serve multiple functions. Unfortunately, there are some items you can’t get rid of, no matter how much space they take up on your counter. The dish rack is a prime example. You need it there, but most models are bulky and obtrusive. We’ve managed to find some racks, however, that take up as little space as they can without sacrificing function — some of them are even collapsible! One that recently came onto our radar is similarly compact, not to mention quite stylish. The Umbra sling dish rack will hold all of your clean dishes, and once they’re dry and put away, you can put the rack away, too! It’s nothing short of brilliant.