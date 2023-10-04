This Game-Changing $30 Dish Rack Takes Up Practically No Space and Is Perfect for Tiny Kitchens
There are steps you can take to cut down on kitchen clutter. We suggest investing in a corner organizer or two, for example, or perhaps storing your spices in a magnetic caddy on the fridge. As far as appliances go, you might also forego single-use machines and instead stick to ones that serve multiple functions. Unfortunately, there are some items you can’t get rid of, no matter how much space they take up on your counter. The dish rack is a prime example. You need it there, but most models are bulky and obtrusive. We’ve managed to find some racks, however, that take up as little space as they can without sacrificing function — some of them are even collapsible! One that recently came onto our radar is similarly compact, not to mention quite stylish. The Umbra sling dish rack will hold all of your clean dishes, and once they’re dry and put away, you can put the rack away, too! It’s nothing short of brilliant.
What is the Umbra Sling Dish Rack?
Unlike most dish racks, this one takes up practically zero space when not in use. It’s comprised of a folding metal rack and a rubbery mat that covers the counter beneath it. Both surfaces are good for holding plates, bowls, glasses, and other dishware. Behind that, you’ll find the base of the drying rack. It’s divided into three caddies for all of your utensils and cutlery, though you could also use it to hold dish-washing supplies, such as sponges. When emptied, the metal rack and mat fold up into the base, and a silicone band wraps around to secure the pieces together. You’re left with just the caddy base open, so you don’t have to find a new spot for your sponges and scrub brushes if that’s where you choose to store them.
Why You’ll Love the Umbra Sling Dish Rack
If you have a small kitchen, the sling dish rack is a must. Fold it up when your dishes are dry, and you have a over a square foot of counter space available for a cutting board, blender, or mixing bowl. You’ll also be happy to learn that the rubber mat is dishwasher-safe, so you don’t have to scrub off the runoff or other residue. Also, because the dish rack folds up compactly, it’s completely portable. Bring it on your next camping trip, and don’t worry about where to place your clean dishes at the end of the night. And, functionality aside, we love that this particular rack isn’t an eyesore like many of the other racks you’ve likely come across. For only $30, the sling dish rack will declutter your kitchen and upgrade the look of your countertop. What more could you possibly ask for?
Buy: Umbra Sling Dish Rack, $30
This post originally appeared on Kitchn. See it here: This Ingenious $30 Dish Rack Takes Up Practically No Space and Is Perfect for Tiny Kitchens