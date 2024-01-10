All the Best Home Deals to Shop This Long Weekend
The buzz around those epic end-of-the-year blowouts might have settled, but fear not! A whole new wave of sales has just rolled in, unveiling a fresh assortment of home goods waiting for you. It’s prime time to jazz up your living space because brands are slashing prices on surplus inventory, making room for their flashy 2024 collections. The upcoming long weekend is your ticket to snag hefty discounts not just on rugs, decor, and kitchen essentials but also on the big players like sofas, tables, and mattresses. Who knows? You might stumble upon that incredible sofa-table-bed combo you never knew you needed. We’re talking discounts that are up to 80%, so don’t sweat missing out on those Black Friday deals – there is still a treasure trove of savings waiting for you!
Dive into our exclusive list featuring the crème de la crème of deals from beloved retailers like West Elm, Pottery Barn, Cozy Earth, and more. Oh, and before you dive in, make sure to check out our handpicked sofa and rug deals to snatch up this weekend. Happy hunting!
Top Home Deals
QVC — Spruce up your space without breaking the bank. Pick up discounted seating, storage, and bedroom furniture, as well as vacuum cleaners in QVC’s robust deals section.
West Elm — The decor and furniture store is offering up to 50% off its sale section right now.
Amazon — Score up to 70% off deals on rugs, vacuums, mattresses, air purifiers, bath towels, and any home essentials you need to start the year off great. Don’t miss this deal on the editor-favorite O-Cedar mop.
Wayfair — Give your space a fresh start with up to 60% off rugs, sofas, mirrors, cookware, and tons more with the Surplus Sale. Check out the best deals to shop here.
Pottery Barn — Refresh your space with up to 50% off with the Winter Warehouse Sale.
Walmart — Revamp your living room or bedroom with bedding, bed frames, seating, and tons of great storage pieces. Check out our top sales picks.
Anthropologie — Deck out your space with discounted bedding, throw blankets, candles, and lots more.
Macy’s — Snag up to 60% off bedding, luggage, throw blankets, and even entire sofas.
Nordstrom — Enjoy up to 35% off living room, bedroom, and bathroom essentials.
Bed Bath & Beyond — Take up to 40% off super comfy bedding, kitchen storage solutions, and so many organizers.
Cozy Earth — Take up to 25% off across their entire collection of snuggly loungewear, bed sheets (that both our editors and Oprah love), and super-plush bath robes.
AllModern — Elevate your living room, bedroom, home office, and dining room with 60% discounts on AllModern’s stylish furniture and decor.
Urban Outfitters — Find storage units, desks, chairs, sofas, and endless decor at up to 70% off with the furniture sale.
Rugs USA — Get your next favorite rug for your living room, entryway, home office, or bedroom for up to 20% off using code FRESH with the Fresh Start Sale.
Boutique Rugs — Choose among timeless and on-trend rug styles and get an extra 25% off using code NEW YEAR. Check out our top picks from the sale.
Brooklinen — Brooklinen is currently offering 15% off with its Comfort Sale. Use code COMFORT15 at checkout. Check out our review of the Brooklinen All-Season Down Alternative Comforter.
Burrow — Score up to 60% off these super chic rugs, mattresses, and seating options. Read our review of Burrow’s Corner Sectional here.
Parachute — This is your last chance to grab this almost-sold-out bedding and cozy home accessories for up to 30% off.
Dyson — Score $100+ off Dyson’s most popular vacuums and air purifiers and 50% off its accessories. Check out this V8 vacuum that our editors love.
Joss & Main — Find tables, sofas, rugs, and brilliant storage solutions, all at up to 60% off.
Home Depot — Pick up new shelving units, high-quality sofas, and console tables at up to 30% off.
Horne — Save up to 60% on the absolute coolest lighting, seating, and modern furniture in the sale section.
The Container Store — Start the year by organizing your entire home with the Elfa collection, which is marked down 30%.
Bloomingdale’s — Enjoy 30 to 40% off both home and personal items, plus take an additional 40% off clearance.
Under the Canopy — Cozy up to stylish bedding, bath towels, and loungewear in its sale section.
HSN — Save big on appliances like vacuums and air purifiers, as well as storage and cleaning essentials. Pick up cute bedding and pillows, too!
Apt2B — Get 14% off sitewide as well as 24% off orders over $3,500 with the New Year New Room sale.
Floyd — Take 30% off sectionals and 20% off everything else sitewide with the New Year’s Sale. We put Floyd’s The Sectional to the test.
Molekule — Get discounts on air purifier bundles. Molekule’s Air Mini+ made our Best List.
Flexispot — Upgrade your WFH area with a standing desk or ergonomic desk chair and save as much as $200. Check out our review of Flexispot’s desk-bicycle.
Ergoal — Save hundreds of dollars on their super comfortable, ergonomic desk chairs. We reviewed the Ergoal One Desk Chair.
Lo & Sons — Upgrade your luggage situation with these travel-friendly bags at up to 60% off. Check out our review of the new Lo & Sons duffel.
Yankee Candle — Stock up on your favorite candles with their clearance sale featuring up to 75% off. Grab a few extra to give as gifts later in the year, too!
P.F. Candle — Save up to 40% on soy-based candles, incense sticks, and essential oil diffusers.
Ban.do — Take an extra 40% off on stylish and colorful desk accessories such as notebooks, calendars, and stationery using code GETMORE.
Plants.com — It’s easy to add more greenery to your home when you can get vibrant (and stylishly potted) plants at up to 25% off.
Verishop — Snag furniture, cookware, candles, and lighting for up to 85%off.
1-800-Flowers — Treat yourself (or a loved one) to fresh flowers and care package bundles that start at 10% off.
RST Brands — Elevate your outdoor space with backyard and patio furniture sets at 40% off.
Plants.com — Score 15% off your favorite house plants sitewide using code APPRECIATION15.
Top Living Room Deals
Castlery — Take up to 25% off your next favorite sofa, chair, table, or stylish bench seat during the furniture clearance sale. Read our review of the Owen Sectional.
Allform — Enjoy 20% off Allform’s entire site and bring home the sofa of your dreams. Here’s our review of an Allform sofa.
Lovesac — Enjoy 25% off comfy sofa sectionals and their signature Sac chairs. Check out our review of the Citysac.
Birch Lane — Save up to 60% across accent chairs, rugs, ottomans, and everything your living room needs during the Warehouse Sale.
Grandin Road — Your new favorite sofa, chair, and storage ottoman are all here at 25% off (and 70% off already on-sale items).
Jayson Home — Take up to 50% off comfy sofas, stunning lighting, chic seating options, and endless decor.
Design Within Reach — Hit refresh on your living space with modern and stylish furniture at 20% off.
Jonathan Adler — Spruce up your living room’s style with lighting and rugs from one of our favorite, fun-loving creators at up to 80% off.
Frontgate — Elevate your home with brand new furniture and take up to 70% off clearance and 30% off regularly priced bedding and bath. Here’s why we love Frontgate’s bath towels.
Terrain — Now’s the time to splurge on new home accents with the Sale on Sale event. Take 30% off using code FRESHSTART.
Raymour & Flanigan — Take home big savings with 25% off sectionals, sofas, consoles, and entire living room set (not to mention 25% off furniture for every other room). We tested every sofa in Raymour & Flanigan.
Ballard — Start off the year with 25% off indoor furniture, drapery, and pillows.
Kardiel — Enjoy 50% off — and more — on stunningly modern sofas, coffee tables, armchairs, and ottoman poufs to add to your living room. Take an additional 24% off using code HELLO24.
Blinds.com — Get your mood lighting just the way you like it with blinds and shades at up to 45% off.
Valyou — Take up to 60% off their already discounted selection of sofas, coffee tables, and storage consoles.
Top Bedding & Bath Deals
Coyuchi — Get 20% off bed basics like duvets, pillows, and mattress pads that our editors love.
The Company Store — Get up to 30% sitewide and an extra 35% off best sellers. Check out our review of one of The Company Store’s quilts.
Sijo — Add this editor-favorite brand to your bedroom with final sale duvet covers, sheet sets, pillowcases, and more at 30% off. See why we love their duvet.
Buffy — Refresh your bedding with 30% off on pillows, blankets, duvet covers, and their cooling sheets (that we recommend highly). Plus, free shipping!
Marlow — Grab two of these amazingly supportive pillows and save 40%. See why we love the Marlow pillow.
Kassatex — Save up to 50% on classic comfy pillows, blankets, bath towels, and more during their Last Call Sale. See our review of Kassatex’s Bamboo Flannel Sheets Set.
Boll & Branch — Enjoy discounts on seasonal favorites on comfortable and stylish bedding and blankets in a wide range of colors and patterns. See our review of these quick-dry towels.
Ettitude — Bamboo bedding, bath robes, and loungewear at up to 50% off in its final sale section? Yes, please!
Pillow Cube — Give yourself a better night’s sleep with ergonomic pillows at up to 45% off. Check out our review of the Pillow Cube Ice Cube Cooling Pillow.
Gravity — The folks behind some of our favorite slippers are giving you up to 50% off their weighted blankets, duvet covers, and snuggly robes.
Sunday Citizen — Enjoy up to 50% off incredibly stylish pillows, throw blankets, and loungewear.
Scout & Nimble — Save yourself 15% on select bath lighting and sconces.
Perigold — Outfit your bedroom and bathroom in style with generous discounts on towels, sheet sets, and pillows that feel positively oh-la-la.
Society6 — Take 20% off wall art, yoga towels, iPhone cases, and more in artist-designed colorful prints.
Top Rug & Decor Deals
Rifle Paper Co. — Get colorful and stylish rugs, mugs, pillows, and more at up to 85% off. Check out our review of their rug.
Rug Source — Outfit your home with brand-new area rugs at steep discounts: take an additional 20% off at checkout using code SALE20.
Rugs Direct — Find the perfect rug for your home — and save up to 80% while doing so!
Serena & Lily — Many of these high-quality, designer rugs are 50% off (with some up to 72% off!), which means you can literally save hundreds of dollars.
Rugs.com — Add a pop of style and comfort to your home with the New Year Clearance Sale, which includes indoor and outdoor rugs up to 80% off.
H&M Home — You’ll find tons of cute baskets, throw pillows, wall pieces, and living room decor at 40, 50, and even 70% off.
Artifact Uprising — Gift a custom photo book or print to someone special — yourself included! — and save up to 20% with code PRINT2023.
Paper Source — Get ready for the holidays way ahead of schedule with up to 20% off custom stationery when you spend $100 and more using code STATIONARY20.
Rejuvenation — Make your space feel brand new with stylish rugs and artful decor that’s on sale for up to 60% off.
HAY — Add colorful, minimalist seating, storage, rugs, and accessories to your home, all at 20% off with the New Years Event.
Lumens — Brighten up your space with ceiling lights and wall-mounted lights at up to 50% off.
Favor — Take 20% off trendsetting decor across their whole site using code GIFT20.
Saatchi Art — Unlock 10% off on fine art to make your home even finer.
Top Mattress Deals
Tempur-Pedic — Put comfort first with a mattress topper at 20% off, a sheet set at half price, or a pillow bundle starting at $69. Check out our review of the Tempur-Pedic Adapt Topper.
Saatva — Be kind to your sleeping self with 15% off orders of $950 or more on mattresses that our editors have tested and loved themselves.
Casper — Take 40% off everything, and use code EXTRA10 to take an extra 10% off. Check out our reviews of the cooling pillow, Glow Light, and Drift Headboard.
Helix — Use code NEWYEARS20 to get 20% off plus two free dream pillows. Check the outrageously comfortable mattress that our editors love.
Avocado Mattress — Save up to $800 off certified organic mattresses, as well as 50% off loungewear. See why we love the Green Mattress and latex mattress topper.
Tuft & Needle — Here’s your chance to save up to 20% on Tuft & Needle’s best-selling mattresses. See why we love their foam pillow.
Molecule — Save yourself as much as $700 on a brand-new mattress that will leave you feeling refreshed throughout the year using code NEWYEAR23. Check out our review of the Molecule 1 mattress.
Bear — Help yourself to 35% off a mattress (plus free sleep accessories) from a brand that one of our editors said gave him the best sleep of his life.
Nolah — Take 35% off select award-winning mattresses and get free fluffy pillows! Available in five different heights and in either supremely plush foam or all-natural Talalay latex, so you can choose the mattress that brings you the best night’s sleep — every night. Read our review of the signature 12-inch mattress.
Awara — Get up to 50% off mattresses starting at $649 and get it shipped to you in less than a week! See why we love Awara’s mattress.
Brooklyn Bedding — Score 25% off deals across a variety of quality mattress brands using code WINTER25. Check out our review of Brooklyn Bedding’s Aurora mattress.
Puffy — Easily save thousands on best-selling mattresses using code NEWYEAROFFER.
Birch — Use code NEWYEAR20 to save $20% on an all-natural mattress and two-pillow bundle.
Purple — Take up to 20% off mattress and base sets, and make sure to check out our review of the Purple RestorePremier Hybrid Mattress.
Cocoon by Sealy — Grab these 35% off mattresses and get a free pillow bundle before they sell out.
Leesa — Enjoy 25% off these award-winning mattresses using code NEWYEAR25. We also like that the company donates one new mattress for every 10 sold.
Nectar — All of Nectar’s mattresses are up to 40% off, so you can get a great discount on your choice of memory foam or hybrid designs.
Sleep Number — Save up to 20% on some of our favorite mattresses and get free delivery and set up.
Nest Bedding – Score a fantastic, editor-loved mattress for as much as $1,804 off, and get 50% off bedding and furniture.
Serta — Get up to $700 off mattresses made by true sleep experts.
Beautyrest — Save as much as $600 on premium, ultra-comfortable mattresses.
Naturepedic — Enjoy 20% off sitewide on some of the best organic mattresses around. Use code HOLIDAY at checkout.
Vaya — Enter code VAYA300 at checkout to save $300 on all of their stylish, high-quality mattresses.
Ashley Furniture — Find mattresses for as little as $150 — sounds too good to be true but it’s real!
Mattress Firm — Enjoy discounts of up to 60% on some of the most popular mattress brands and get a free adjustable base.
Layla — Refresh your entire sleep setup with mattress and pillow bundles. You could save as much as $200.
Eight Sleep — Snag this high-tech mattress topper for $50 off, or go for their sleep-tracking mattress and save $100.
Plush Beds — Upgrade to one of these luxury mattresses for up to $1,250 off and get $599 worth of free bedding.
Sweetnight — Here is your chance to try out a dreamy memory foam mattress for 50% off and get a free eye tech mask with every purchase.
Amerisleep — Just apply promo code AS450 and get $450 off both their basic and premium mattresses.
DreamCloud — Enjoy up to 40% off a truly superb mattress that’s topped with breathable cashmere.
My Green Mattress — Use code GOGREEN to make sure you save $10% on your new certified organic mattress.
Top Kitchen Deals
Le Creuset — These beloved Dutch ovens and cast-iron cookware are on sale for up to 50% off. See why we love their bread oven.
Williams Sonoma — Take an extra 20% off already marked-down pots, pans, and tableware.
Staub — Snag editor-favorite Dutch ovens, baking dishes, and skillets for up to 73% off.
Great Jones — Stock up on cookware and baking sets that are up to $125 off. See our review of the Dutchess Dutch Oven and Full Steam Colander.
Our Place — The people behind the internet’s favorite pan have simple and stylish plates, bowls, and cups for up to 25% off each. Read our review of the Ovenware Set and Tiny Bowls.
Misen — The Kitchn editors love Misen’s nonstick cookware, and now you can enjoy it in your kitchen at 50% off.
Hexclad — Score 30% deals on top-quality cookware and kitchen knife sets.
Made In — Save up to 21% on bestselling pot and pan bundles from one of The Kitchn’s favorite makers of restaurant-quality home cookware.
Nutribullet — Just add code LETSJUICE to get 20% off these amazing juicers that our editors found to be perfect for small spaces.
Fly By Jing — Fill your pantry with fragrant, delicious, and spicy sauces with 20% off sitewide.
L’Or Barista — Save $30 on an amazingly powerful coffee system that makes barista-quality drinks at home.
Bean Box — Customize your own coffee subscription and save 50% on your first box.
Spicewalla — Take 50% off world-class spices and expand your pantry with new and delicious flavors.
Driftaway Coffee — Enjoy a sizable discount when you stock up on 5-pound bags of top-quality coffee.
Clevr Blends — Try out these tasty, caffeine-free instant latte blends at 37% off with The Starter Kit. See why we love Clevr Blends.
Sur La Table — Grab all new kitchen essentials — from spatulas and cutting boards to cookware and tableware — for up to 50% off.
Solo Stove — Enjoy as much as $235 off these tabletop and ground-level fire pits, which we love for outdoor winter get-togethers or cool summer nights.
KitchenAid — Bring the gold standard in stand mixers to your kitchen for up to $133 off.
Zwilling — Save yourself up to 66% on electric kettles, toasters, and superior-quality knives.
Dorai — Grab these stylishly modern dish pads and sink caddies in bundles for up to 20% off. Check out our review of its bathstone bathmat.