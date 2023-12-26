The Best End-of-Year Sales That Give Black Friday a Run for Its Money
As the holidays and year wind down, many of our favorite retailers are unveiling some of the most significant deals and exclusive offers just in time for you to spend those gift cards or cash you got over the holidays. Whether you’re planning a complete home refresh in 2024, eager to try out a viral product, or simply eyeing a couple of long-awaited items, now’s the prime moment to indulge yourself. We’ve gathered the top year-end sales from beloved brands like West Elm, KitchenAid, Wayfair, Cozy Earth, Saatva, and more, so you can spend less time searching and more time unwinding as the new year approaches. And because we know that online shopping can be intimidating, we’ve noted when there’s a product that we’ve tested (and loved!) from a number of retailers to make you feel a little better about clicking “add to cart.” Whether it’s a new mattress or a stylish kitchen gadget, consider this your go-to guide.
Top Home Deals
Amazon — Hop into Amazon’s Winter Sale and save big sitewide, and get especially good deals on Amazon Brand products, including 40% off select items from its Basics brand.
Wayfair — Save up to 60% off rugs, sofas, decor, and home office furniture. Read our review of the Wyandanch Accent Cabinet.
West Elm — Save up to 70% on furniture and decor during West Elm’s End-of-Season sale. See our review of the Eddy Sofa.
Walmart — Walmart is loaded with tons of 50% off markdowns on home and kitchen appliances, furniture, electronics, and more during its Can’t-Miss Clearance sale.
Pottery Barn — Get up to 50% off furniture, rugs, and other home essentials with its End of Season Sale. Check our editor-tested round-up of all the top-rated sofas and see our top picks from the sale.
Macy’s — Score up to 60% off fashion essentials, winter bedding, and more during Macy’s After-Christmas sale.
Dyson — Save up to $220 on the Dyson V8 Absolute vacuum (which we love!), plus get deals on other Dyson technology, from vacuums to air purifiers.
Anthropologie — Get up to 40% off during Anthro’s End-of-Season sale. Save big on furniture and holiday decor.
QVC — Shop the deals section to save up to 60% off across the site.
Ruggable — The maker of those game-changing washable rugs is hosting a big sale. With the code EOY23, you can get 15% off one product or 20% off two products or more. Read our review of the washable shag rug.
Joss & Main — Get up to 60% off during Joss & Main’s End-of-Year Markdowns sale.
AllModern — Shoppers can get discounts of up to 60% on sofas, rugs, and more home decor and furniture. Plus, you get free shipping on furniture over $35.
KitchenAid — Save up to 28% on select major appliances and up to $200 off stand mixers with KitchenAid’s Winter Savings Sale.
Parachute — Shoppers can take advantage of Parachute’s Sale on Sale and score an extra 20% off for a limited time. Check out on review of the Parachute Cloud Cotton Robe.
Albany Park — Save hundreds of dollars on sofas and sectionals and get free shipping on your order. See why we love their Kova sofa.
Best Buy — Score great deals on tech accessories, like keyboards, soundbars, and phone stands through Sunday.
Sur La Table — Save up to 50% on some of the store’s biggest brands during the Year-End Sale.
World Market — Get up to 50% off during World Market’s Winter Clearance Event.
Brooklinen — Get 15% off sitewide. Snag the internet’s (and our!) favorite sheets. See why we love them and check out what Brooklinen employees can’t live without.
Bed, Bath & Beyond — The mega-retailer is offering up to 20% off furniture, home decor, and kitchen gear during the End-of-Year Clearance Sale.
Serena & Lily — Save up to 70% on clearance plus free shipping during its Winter Tent Sale. Check out our favorite finds under $50.
Vitamix — Save up to $130 on a variety of the coveted brand’s top mixers.
Williams Sonoma — Score up to 50% off top brands, including Le Creuset, Nespresso, All-Clad, and Staub during Williams Sonoma’s End-of-Season Sale.
Boutique Rugs — Save up to 60% on select rugs and get an extra 20% off with the code NEWYEAR. Get up to 75% off clearance.
Home Depot — Save up to 45% on select tools and 25% on select storage and organization.
The Container Store — Shop major markdowns on organization essentials and even travel accessories, including 30% off the Elfa collection, The Container Store’s most affordable closet organization solution. Read our review of the Large Plastic Storage bin.
Grandin Road — Score up to 50% off during Grandin Road’s End-of-Year Clearance Sale and get 50% off Christmas decor.
iRobot — Save up to $645 on select robot vacuums.
Rugs USA — Get an extra 20% off already discounted rugs during Rugs USA’s Fresh Start sale with the code FRESH.
Nordstrom — Nordstrom is having its Half-Yearly Sale, which is one of the retailer’s biggest sale of the year. Get 70% off designer goods and up to 65% off home finds.
Nordstrom Rack — During Nordstrom Rack’s Clear the Rack sale, you can get an extra 25% off clearance.
Rifle Paper Co. — Score discounts on 2024 planners, calendars, home decor, towels, mugs, and more for up to 40% off.
Zwilling — Save up to 75% on Staub cookware, Zwilling knives, and more during the End-of-Year sale.
Jonathan Adler — Use the code WRAPUP for up to 30% off markdowns, furniture, and lighting.
Target — Score thousands of deals up to 60% off with Target’s Clearance Run sale.
The Sill — Save up to 60% during The Sill’s Clearance Sale.
Chewy — Get up to 40% off pet favorites, including treats and food.
Ballard — Get up to 70% off sitewide and take up to 60% off holiday items.
HSN — Select home, furniture, appliances, and more items are on sale in HSN’s Big Deals section.
H&M Home — Save up to 20% off sitewide. Get 10% off a $60 purchase, 15% off an $80 purchase, or 20% off $100 purchase.
RealRooms — Score an extra 15% off and free shipping on items for the bathroom, bedroom, kitchen, and more.
Coversandall.com — Save up to 25% off during the Christmas Bonanza sale.
Songmics — Save up to 80% storewide and get an extra 10% off with code GIFT10.
Ban.do — Get up to 40% off on sale items with the code 40PLZ and 25% off regular-priced items with the code 25PLZ.
Umbra — Score up to 15% off sitewide during Umbra’s End-of-Year sale.
Weber — Get $300 off designated Summit Grills and enjoy a complimentary Premium Grill Cover with eligible purchases. Additionally, score a $100 discount on chosen Weber Genesis Gas Grills.
BBQ Guys — Enjoy 60% off select items during their End of Year Blowout Sale.
Top Sofa & Furniture Deals
Burrow — Save up to 70% off during their New Year Sale, which boasts some of the deepest discounts of the year. Read our reviews of their sofa, bed frame, and mattress.
Floyd — Score up to 30% off on sectionals and 20% off on everything else. Read our reviews of The Sectional and The Mattress.
Edloe Finch — Get discounts on bestselling furniture and decor.
Allform — Use code CYBER20 to score 20% off sitewide. See why we love Allform’s sofa.
Lovesac — Get 25% off Sactionals right now. Read why one editor loves the Citysac for her home.
Article — Get up to 35% off hundreds of items through January 8th with the New Year’s Sale. See our review of the Burrad Sectional.
Castlery — Score $100 off purchases of $1,500 or more, $200 off purchases of $2,500 or more, and $450 off purchases of $4,500 or more while stock lasts. Read our review of the Owen Chaise Sectional.
Raymour & Flanigan — Get up to 25% off furniture during Raymour & Flanigan’s Year-End Sale. We tested all of Raymour & Flanigan’s sofas in-store.
Arhaus — Enjoy savings on select seating, rugs, and decor in the site’s Specials section.
Design Within Reach — Get an extra 20% off select designs, which are already 60% off, during the Year-End Clearance Sale.
Ashley Furniture — Score up to 15% off during Ashley’s New Year sale. We went to Ashley’s store and tested all of the retailer’s sofas.
Industry West — Say so long to 2023 and save 25% off sitewide with code NEWYEAR25.
Lulu and Georgia — Get an extra 20% off already discounted markdowns with the code EXTRA20.
FlexiSpot — Save up to 50% on the brand’s ergonomic chairs and standing desks.
HAY — Upgrade your home with up to 40% off everything from furniture to lighting.
La-Z-Boy — Score awesome deals — up to 30% off — on all sorts of recliners.
Birch Lane — Enjoy discounts up to 60% off on thousands of items throughout its sale section.
Scout & Nimble — Score discounts on furniture and decor for every room in the house and get up to 25% off.
Jayson Home — Score up to 50% off on furniture, accessories, lighting, rugs, gifts, vintage items, and more through 1/29.
Top Bedding & Bath Deals
Cozy Earth — Snag deals of up to 35% off sitewide during the Boxing Sale (which only lasts one day). Check out why we love Cozy Earth’s Oprah-approved cooling sheets.
Coyuchi — Invest in some organic bedding and enjoy 70% off select items. See why we love their layering blanket and comforter.
The Company Store — Save up to 30% off sitewide during the Semi-Annual Sale. We’re big fans of this year-round quilt.
Brooklinen — Enjoy up to 75% off on select bedding and loungewear. Check out what Brooklinen employees recommend buying.
Kassatex — Get up to 50% off of bedding and bath essentials in the Last Call section. See why we love their flannel sheets, bath towels, and hand towels.
Baloo Living — Take 20% off everything — including the weighted blanket that made our Best List — plus $10 express shipping.
Pillow Cube — Enjoy up to 54% off its Sweet Deals section. See why we love the Pillow Cube Pro here.
Buffy — Get 15% off or more on bedding, bundles, and pillows during the Holiday Sale. See why we love these life-changing cooling sheets.
Sijo — Enjoy 20% off sitewide. See why we love this buttery-soft duvet.
Gravity Blankets — Get huge discounts on duvet covers, travel blankets, and more. See why we love the travel blanket and slippers.
Top Rug & Decor Deals
Annie Selke — The outlet has thousands of rugs and other home products up to 20% off. Use code NEWYEAR at checkout.
Rugs Direct — Save up to 80% on stylish rugs for the home during the End-of-Year Extravaganza.
Frontgate — Save even more on elegant rugs, decor, and furniture with up to 75% off sitewide including extra savings on clearance.
Rug Source — Use code HOLIDAY25 to get an extra 25% off at checkout. Plus, free shipping and free returns.
Bloomist — Get $20 off when you spend $100, $50 off when you spend $200, and $75 off when you spend $300 through January 1.
Plants.com — Score 30% off seasonal favorites throughout December during the Holiday Plant Sale.
Terrain — Enjoy 30% off select garden gifts during the limited-time sale.
Homesick — Homesick is offering Buy One Get One 50% off for a limited time.
Rejuvenation — Rejuvenation’s huge End-of-Year Warehouse has arrived, and you can get up to 75% off select items now.
Paper Source — Save up to 40% on greeting cards, select books, holiday card sets, and more.
Yankee Candle — Yankee Candle’s Semi-Annual Clearance Sale is in full swing. Save more than 50% on select candles and accessories.
P.F. Candle Co. — Save up to 40% on select candles in P.F. Candle Co.’s sale section.
Aura Frames — Get up to $50 off select frames for a limited time.
Top Mattress Deals
Nolah – Save up to 35% sitewide, including the editor-tested Nolah Evolution 15″ Mattress.
Casper — Get 30% off bundles, 25% off mattresses, and up to 75% off clearance items. See why we love the Nova Hybrid Snow Mattress.
Tuft & Needle — Save up to $800 on mattresses and up to 25% off bedding and accessories.
Saatva — Enjoy their biggest holiday sale yet! Get 15% off orders $1,000 and more through 12/28. See why we love their Classic Mattress.
Tempur-Pedic — Save 20% and get a free sleep set with the Adapt Topper, and get a $300 instant gift with a qualifying mattress purchase. See why we love their mattress topper.
Awara Mattress — Get up to 50% off mattresses starting at $649 with this editor-favorite brand. They also plant 10 trees for farmers in need with every purchase. See why we love the Organic Luxury Hybrid Mattress.
Helix — Get 25% off your next mattress purchase and score two free pillows. See why we love Helix’s Midnight Luxe Mattress.
Avocado Mattress — Use the code HOLIDAY to get 30% off sitewide, 20% off Green Box-Top and Luxury Box-Top mattresses, and 10% off everything else. Read our review of the Avocado Green Mattress.
Molecule — Save 50% off select items, including the Best List-winning Molecule 1 mattress, by using the code EOY2023.
Birch — Take 25% off sitewide and get two free Eco-Rest Pillows with every mattress purchase. Use code YEAREND25. See why we love the Birch Luxe Natural Mattress.
Leesa — Get up to $700 off mattresses plus two free pillows for a $120 value.
Nest Bedding — Save up to 50% off bedding and furniture as well as $1,804 off mattress bundles and BOGO natural pillows using code EASYBOGO.
Purple — Save $400 on Purple and Purple Plus mattresses and save 20% on pillows, bedding, and more. Read our review of the Purple Hybrid Premier Mattress.
Plush Beds — Save a whopping $1,250 on all bedroom mattresses, and get 25% off all toppers and bedding.
Sweetnight — Save up to 60% during the brand’s Christmas Sale and get a free eye tech mask with every purchase. See why we love their cooling pillow.
My Green Mattress — Save up to $200 on organic mattresses and 10% off organic crib mattresses and accessories.
Layla — Get up to $200 off a new mattress in addition to saving big on bundles. Read our review of the double-sided mattress.
Bear Mattress — Get 35% off sitewide, and free sleep accessories with any mattress purchase. Check out our review of the Bear Elite Hybrid Mattress.
Puffy — Save $2,000 on any mattress by using the code HOLIDAYOFFER.
Brooklyn Bedding — Save 30% off sitewide with code WINTER30 at checkout. Read our review of the Aurora Luxe Hybrid mattress.
Mattress Firm — Save up to 60% on mattresses from top brands and get a free adjustable base with qualifying purchases.
Brentwood Home — Get up to 20% off mattresses sitewide.
Slumberland — Score up to 80% off furniture, mattresses, chairs, and more during its Big Clearance Event, and get free shipping on every order.
Top Kitchen & Grocery Deals
Le Creuset — The iconic brand is offering big deals on everything from Dutch ovens to casserole dishes, as well as free shipping and a gift with your purchase. See why we love their bread oven.
Caraway — Score up to 20% sitewide, including on editor-loved cookware.
Misen — Save 25% off sitewide, including the cast iron braiser one editor loves.
Great Jones — Save big on cookware and bakeware sets during this rare sale from the popular DTC brand. See our review of the Dutchess Dutch Oven and Full Steam Colander.
Made In — Score bestselling cookware sets for a discount. Read about why we love the Non-Stick Frying Pan.
Our Place — Score up to 46% off with the Holiday Sale. Read our review of the Ovenware Set and Tiny Bowls.
Thermoworks — Score editor-favorite thermometers and more accessories at deep discounts.
Solo Stove — Enjoy 40% off fire pit bundles and unlock free gifts the more you spend.
Ooni — Snag one of these coveted pizza ovens for a discount when you buy select bundles.
Corkcicle — Enjoy up to 50% off tumblers, coolers, gift sets, and more.
Clevr Blends — Stock up on Oprah’s favorite superlatte for 25% off with the editor-favorite Starter Kit.
GrillGrate — Enjoy 25% off sitewide with the code GREATHOLIDAY.
Aerogarden — Enjoy up to 50% off indoor garden systems sitewide and get a sprout for free. Read our review of the TableTop Grow Light.
Dorai — Get 20% off your purchase of a holiday bundle. Check out our review of its bathstone bathmat.
Circulon — Save big on high-performing cookware during their clearance event.
Keurig — The K-Supreme and K-Select coffee makers are on sale; plus save up on pods. See our review of the K-Supreme Plus SMART.
NutriBullet — Save on the Baby Food Bundle, which contains everything you need to create at-home baby food — including storage.
Rachael Ray — Get free shipping on orders over $99.
Health-Ade — Get free shipping on orders over $75.
Atlas Coffee Club — New subscribers can get 50% off their subscription and up to $50 off gifts using the code ATLASHOLIDAYS23.
Try the World — Take an extra 20% off delicious snacks from around the world using code HOLIDAY20.
A.J. Madison — Save up to 50% off kitchen appliances like dishwashers, refrigerators, and more with the Year End Sale.
Top Lifestyle Deals
Solgaard — Shoppers can enjoy a free gift on a $199 purchase. Read our review of the Carry-On Closet.
MasterClass — Get two memberships for the price of one and get your learning on for the new year.
Everlane — Save up to 60% on sustainable clothing, bags, shoes, and more.
Lo & Sons — Score 50% off sitewide and get 10% off gift cards of $150 and more using code GIFT10. See our editor-favorite travel gear and bags.
Herschel — Save up to 30% on select luggage, bags, accessories, and more.
Verloop — Buy three, get one free, and save on knitted throws, decor, and accessories. Read our review of the Rib Planter Sleeve Set.
Madewell — Enjoy 40% off sitewide with the code GETGIFTING.
Fable — Use the code HOLIDAY2023 to save up to 20% on stylish pet toys, accessories, and more. Read our reviews of the Fable Crate, Magic Link, and Waste Bag Holder.
Wild One — Get discounts on stylish and colorful pet necessities, plus free shipping on orders over $100.
Tuft + Paw — Enjoy 25% off select cat products with code TISTHESEASON.