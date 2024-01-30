The $27 Amazon Find That Will Keep Your Tote Bag Organized for Good

“This is one of the best purchases I’ve made this year. Everything in my purse has a place, I never have to dig to find something, and I’ve never lost my wallet for [more than] 2.5 seconds… I also really like that you can just pick it up and put it in a different purse. I can change purses as much as I like without having to fuss over all my purse junk.” — Lindsey

“I’m not sure I could ever go back to not using a purse organizer again. It has made life so much easier and more organized without everything being everywhere in my purse. Everything has its place, and I know where it is without even looking for the most part.” — Breanna

“This fits perfectly into my Kate Spade tote. I love how it keeps the tote looking sharp from the outside by maintaining the bag’s shape. There are ample pockets for storing everything! I have a space for my everyday needs. And not that I change bags often, but this comes out with ease to fit into my Madewell tote.” — MelanieC