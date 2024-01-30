The $27 Amazon Find That Will Keep Your Tote Bag Organized for Good
Up until about two months ago, I was like a lot of other office-goers who carry large totes. That is, rummaging through my bag every couple of hours to find one specific item, be it my chapstick, wallet, or keys. Then, I upgraded to a work tote with extra interior compartments, including a sleeve designed exclusively for my laptop, and the digging stopped. It’s an upgrade I can’t recommend enough, but I also understand if you’re not in the market to completely replace your purse. Perhaps you like the way your current bag looks, or maybe you’re simply not in a place to splurge on a new one. That’s still no reason to deal with the chaos that occurs inside of it every day. In fact, we recently found a pretty solid solution, and it’s under $30 on Amazon! The ZTUJO purse insert will instantly zap clutter and leave the interior of your work, travel, or everyday bag organized for good. Plus, Amazon shoppers can’t get over how effective it is.
What is the ZTUJO Purse Organizer Insert?
This product will make your go-to purse feel like a whole new bag simply by adding some interior pockets. Specifically, you get a total of 13 new compartments, including three exterior pockets and 10 interior pockets. It’s safe to say that no matter which size you opt for (there are up to seven), all of your belongings will have a home. This goes for both large items, like laptops and water bottles, and small ones, like a card case or AirPods. What’s more, the middle pocket detaches from the rest of the insert, allowing you to use it separately as a wallet. The insert also boasts a long felt keychain, so you’ll never have to play hide-and-seek with your keys again. The entire organizer is actually made of felt, and it comes in 17 prints and colors. As a result, you’ll be able to match it to the rest of your purse, and no one will be able to tell it’s merely an insert!
What Amazon Reviewers Are Saying
Average Rating: 4.5/5
“This is one of the best purchases I’ve made this year. Everything in my purse has a place, I never have to dig to find something, and I’ve never lost my wallet for [more than] 2.5 seconds… I also really like that you can just pick it up and put it in a different purse. I can change purses as much as I like without having to fuss over all my purse junk.” — Lindsey
“I’m not sure I could ever go back to not using a purse organizer again. It has made life so much easier and more organized without everything being everywhere in my purse. Everything has its place, and I know where it is without even looking for the most part.” — Breanna
“This fits perfectly into my Kate Spade tote. I love how it keeps the tote looking sharp from the outside by maintaining the bag’s shape. There are ample pockets for storing everything! I have a space for my everyday needs. And not that I change bags often, but this comes out with ease to fit into my Madewell tote.” — MelanieC
Shoppers also noted that the insert is light, so it won’t weigh down your bag. Others mentioned that it helps their bags stay upright, which helps prevent the contents from spilling onto the floor of the car. And, for the price, the organizer’s material and construction is plenty durable. What more reason could you need to turn an already functional purse into a highly efficient everyday staple?
Buy: ZTUJO Purse Organizer Insert, Large, $26.88