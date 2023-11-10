Newsletters

The Brand Behind Our Favorite Outdoor Furniture Is Having Their Biggest Sale of the Year (Everything is 30% Off!)

Nikol Slatinska
Nikol Slatinska is an intern for AT's commerce team. She has a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Missouri - Columbia. In addition to writing about cool home finds, she loves reality television and her Pomeranian, Finn.
published yesterday
You might think it’s a weird time to shop for outdoor furniture, but the truth is, there’s no better period than the fall and winter seasons. In contrast to spring and summer, you can currently find amazing deals on chaise lounges, patio chairs, fire pits, and other furniture for your yard, especially now that so many retailers have launched their early Black Friday deals. One sale you’ll definitely want to take advantage of is Outer’s. Now through December 5, you can save 30 percent sitewide when you shop their beautiful patio pieces. And you’ll definitely want to, as their selection is undeniably splurgy. When it comes to furniture that’s going to be exposed to the elements, however, you don’t want to be cheap. Outer promises high-quality materials that’ll provide plenty of comfort and last a lifetime, so their items are well worth the purchase. To see the ones we deemed most shop-worthy, just keep reading.

Teak Outdoor Sofa, 3-Seat
Outer
$3703.00
was $5290.00

Teak is one of the most durable outdoor materials available, thanks to its natural oils that repel water and protect it from rot. That being said, it can be a bit difficult to find durable teak furniture that also feels stylish. Lucky for you, Outer has the market cornered on both those things, with a sleek modular sofa that's sure to turn heads in your backyard.

Fire Pit Table
Outer
$2940.00
was $4200.00

The perfect activity for any season, but especially the cooler ones, is cooking over a fire pit. This concrete table will provide much-needed warmth on chillier days and serve as the perfect gathering spot for your next s'mores session. What's more, the minimalist pit also comes with a propane cover, so you can also just use it as a regular coffee table.

Aluminum Outdoor Chaise Lounge with OuterShell
Outer
$1295.00
was $1850.00

Made of weather-resistant aluminum and a sturdy plant-derived fabric, these chaise lounges allow you to lounge in the summer sun in style. Each one also has Outer's signature OuterShell protection, which ensures that the fabric dries quickly and doesn't become damaged. You can also add quick-dry foam cushions to your order if you so choose.

Round Concrete Outdoor Side Table
Outer
$385.00
was $550.00

If your yard space is limited, you'll want to invest in pieces that make a big impact both from a style and functionality perspective. This little concrete side table does just that, bringing a bit of industrial edge to your space while also granting you a secure place to stash a drink, place a lantern or even WFH. It even touts clever design additions, like rubber feet at the base to keep from scratching the ground.

Brown Wicker Outdoor Armchair
Outer
$1032.00
was $1475.00

You can’t beat this deal — at 30 percent off, this comfy wicker armchair is a classic that’ll look timeless on your patio, and it’ll last just as long, too. The cushions come in three different colors, so if you're looking to match it to the pieces you already have, there's definitely an option that'll fit.

OuterStone Outdoor Dining Table
Outer
$3510.00
was $3900.00

If you plan on hosting guests, we suggest picking up this sophisticated dining table for your next dinner party. It boasts a 100-percent OuterStone top, as it was designed to be low-maintenance. In other words, the table's surface is completely antimicrobial and heat-resistant. Additionally, you can seat anywhere from six to eight people around its contemporary silhouette, making this the perfect piece for social gatherings.

595 Essential Dining Chair, Set of 2
Outer
$594.00
was $660.00

Don't forget to outfit your dining table with some equally stylish chairs. These aluminum seats come in a set of two and have a weather-resistant powder coating, so they won't rust. A spacious seat and flat arms provide optimal comfort, so you could even lounge on the chairs, too. Like all of Outer's other pieces, these chairs will last you forever, but thanks to their sustainable materials, they can also be recycled after their lifespan.

Teak Outdoor Coffee Table - Square Leg
Outer
$875.00
was $1250.00

Each one of these handcrafted coffee tables is one of a kind, and its FSC-certified teak repels water and is guaranteed to “weather beautifully over the years without any maintenance.” A reviewer backed this up, noting that "the wood is incredibly sturdy and has held up really well the past winter and summer months."

Brown Wicker Outdoor Loveseat
Outer
$2030.00
was $2900.00

The aformentioned wicker armchair also comes in loveseat form, which is a perfect compromise if you want seating for more than one person but don't have a ton of square footage at your disposal. That being said, the loveseat is also modular, so you can always separate the pieces and have two corner chairs for individual seating.

Marine-Grade Aluminum Outdoor Umbrella
Outer
$1225.00
was $1750.00

You might've forgotten the intense feeling of the blazing summer sun, but trust us, you'll want this patio umbrella covering your deck come springtime. Its frame is made from marine-grade aluminum, so you can rest assured that it won't sustain damage from the elements. As for the canopy, that's made from solution-dyed acrylic that's fade- and UV ray-resistant. Whether you opt for the classic round model or the square umbrella, you'll definitely want one in your favorite lounging corner.

